NYC schools to be in-person only in September, says de Blasio

New York City public schools will reopen with in-person classes, only, in September, announced Mayor Bill de Blasio Monday.

Speaking on a morning news program, the mayor said remote learning would not be an option for students and families.

"New York City public schools, 1 million kids, will be back in their classroom in September. All in-person, no remote. That's the news I think parents and kids have been waiting for to know. We are going to be back strong, ready and safe," said de Blasio during MSNBC's Morning Joe.

Virtual learning has been the preferred option for most students in the city since the pandemic broke out mid-school year in 2020. Come fall, some version of the coronavirus protocols that have been in place in the current academic year, including mask-wearing and COVID-19 testing, will continue.

In April, 51,000 students returned to the classroom after schools were closed in March 2020. The city's Department of Education estimated that overall 360,000 students would return for the remainder of the 2021 school year. That number was less than 40% of the student population. Roughly 700,000 students remained remote.

"You can't have a full recovery without full-strength schools," added the mayor.

Children and staff members who have been in physical schoolrooms have been randomly tested for COVID-19, and the city has reported very low rates of virus transmission in the schools.

Asked how city education officials could overcome the fears of parents who have thus far chosen online-only learning for their children, de Blasio, a Democrat, said that "a lot of information, a lot of communication" would be the answer.

He said parents would be invited to visit their children's schools starting in June to get "reacclimated" to the idea of in-person school.

"Anyone who has a question or concern, come into your child’s school. See what’s going on, get the answers," said the mayor.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has clashed with de Blasio throughout the pandemic over who has the right to set COVID-19 rules in New York City schools, has not announced any statewide policy for the 2021-2022 school year.

De Blasio said city schools would be able to accommodate all students under current guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that call for 3 feet of separation, but he speculated that the standard may be relaxed before the city's public schools open on Sept. 13.

"I think the CDC’ll be changing those rules quite a bit between now and September," de Blasio said. "But right now in New York City, we could have every child three feet apart, we could make that work if we had to."

