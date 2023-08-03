Oak Hill Parkway Project: What to expect at US 290, SH 71 corridor in the coming months

July marked two years since construction began on the Oak Hill Parkway project in southwest Austin.

"We usually just try and avoid it. To be honest, the only reason we came here today is because we have a grandson, and he loves to see the construction," said Mike Torbett, a Lakeway resident who stopped for gas off the highway. "He gets more enjoyment out of it than we do."

His grandson will get to enjoy it for a few more years.

Crews have been working their way up to the intersection known as "the Y" and keeping their promise to keep the same number of lanes open.

"How do you build around this and move traffic where you need it to go, but not shut down lanes during normal hours?" said Wheelis. "That was a challenge, one that we had to get a little creative with."

Eventually, the ground-level intersection where 290 and 71 intersect will be replaced with two new flyovers that will connect the two freeways alongside new frontage roads.

"You're not going to have that through traffic competing with that local traffic," said Wheelis.

One of the latest changes is a new bridge and altered intersection at William Cannon Dr.

In the next couple of weeks, there will be a six-month closure of Old Bee Caves Rd. so that crews can rebuild the bridge.

Another big change will occur in late summer or early fall.

"We are going to put traffic on the new US 290 main lanes which are lowered, excavated just west of Circle Drive. So folks are going to get a taste of what the new Oakhill Parkway is going to look like," said Wheelis. "That'll take a little bit of getting used to."

The entire project is expected to be open to traffic in 2026.

"Absolutely, it has to be done, there's a need for it," said Torbett. "I'm sure it'll be a lot better when it's all done. You got to suffer a little bit to get to the benefit."

To sign up for construction alerts for the Oak Hill Parkway project, click here.