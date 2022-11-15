Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead in South Austin

Austin police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in South Austin.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m., a call came in about a man with a gun near the intersection of South 3rd Street and Oltorf.

The caller told police a white man wearing dark clothing was holding a rifle and pointing it across the street at a home.

About a minute later, officers were dispatched, and three minutes after that officers arrived at the scene.

The caller continued to update officers and said the shooter was now firing the weapon into the home.

Officers pulled up on scene as that happened and one of the officers struck the suspect.

Officers tried life-saving measures and the suspect was taken to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

The officer will be placed on administrative leave, per APD policy.

Body cam video is expected to be released in about 10 days.

Police say it is still unclear why the suspect was at the home.