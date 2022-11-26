Woman killed by DPS trooper after Round Rock pursuit identified

The woman shot and killed by a Texas DPS trooper Friday in Round Rock has been identified.

Texas DPS says that 58-year-old Angela Nuckols of Pflugerville was shot and killed following a pursuit by law enforcement over a report of a stolen vehicle.

Officials say the incident started around noon. Round Rock police reported that officers had attempted to stop a stolen gray Nissan Altima, but lost sight of it near the 7800 block of I-35. A trooper later found it near Westinghouse and I-35 and tried to pull it over, but the woman inside it, later identified as Nuckols, kept driving.

Nuckols evaded the trooper, but ultimately lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a black passenger car on Old Settlers Boulevard, just west of the I-35 access road, says DPS. Christopher Santos-Velasquez told FOX 7 Austin on Friday he was the driver of the black car.

"I just see a vehicle just coming straight towards me, and I didn't know how to react. I was like, 'what?' By the time I could react, the impact had already happened. That's when I was just like, 'whoa." Airbags deployed. My car was completely shut off, and it wasn't working or running, nothing. I was just in shock. I was like, 'yo, this really just happened,'" he said.

The Altima stopped in the grassy area off the south side of Old Settlers Boulevard and Nuckols reportedly got out of it with a firearm. The trooper then discharged his weapon according to DPS.

Nuckols was pronounced dead at the scene.