3 officers injured, 1 suspect dead in Carroll County police chase

Law enforcement in Carroll County said three officers were injured, a suspect is dead and another is in custody after multiple agencies responded to a shooting incident on Monday morning.

Officials said the three officers are wounded in a gunfight with suspects fleeing from a Georgia State Patrol traffic stop. The injured authorities include a Carroll County deputy Jay Repetto, Carrollton Police Department officer Sgt. Rob Holloway and a Villa Rica Police Department officer Chase Gordy.

Officials said one of the suspects was shot by an unknown officer and the other was taken into custody after some negotiation.

Officials said (photos from left) Carroll County deputy Jay Repetto, Villa Rica Police Department officer Chase Gordy and Carrollton Police Department officer Sgt. Rob Holloway are all being treated for their injuries.

Cpt. Brandon Dawson with Georgia State Patrol said a trooper conducted a traffic stop at approximately 3:30 a.m. after seeing a Nissan driving at more than 100 miles per hour on Interstate 20. The trooper made the traffic stop, initially, but the driver fled and initiated a pursuit.

Dawson said the trooper used a pit maneuver that was successful, but the driver regained control the car and continued to flee.

Dawson said a passenger shot at troopers with a rifle and disabled their car.

The chase crossed into Carroll County, where Carrollton Police Chief Joel Richards said a passenger fired at police and struck officer Holloway. Richards said he is in surgery at an area hospital.

"We just want to ask the community to pray for him, all the officers and their families," Richards said.

Michael Mansour, Villa Rica Police Chief, said Gordy was in a patrol car was struck twice by bullets. He's being treated for wounds at Grady Hospital.

The Carrollton Police Department said there is no public threat.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was at the scene assisting the State Patrol and the Carrollton Police Department in an investigation. GBI is investigating the officer-involved shooting and the aggravated assault.

Traffic was moving at 7:30 a.m. on Highway 61 near Kinney Lake Road and Whitworth Road in both directions. Police activity, earlier, blocked all lanes and officers were diverting northbound traffic at Flat Rock Road and southbound traffic at Bay Springs Middle School.

