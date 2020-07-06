Officials investigating suspicious object in front of Round Rock police station

Officials are investigating a suspicious object in front of the Round Rock police station.

The Round Rock Police Department tells FOX 7 Austin that someone dropped off a suitcase at the front of the police station and that it is trying to verify the contents. The department says that the 2700 block of North Mays is temporarily shut down.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP FOR YOUR MOBILE DEVICE

The Austin Fire Department and Austin Police Department confirmed to FOX 7 Austin that it did send resources to the area but did comment on why.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.