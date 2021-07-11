Officials looking for Richmond woman last seen Friday night

article

Authorities need your help looking for Allison Chapman Kempe, 41 of Richmond, Texas.

Kempe was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Friday, July 9, leaving a restaurant in the 6300 block of FM 1463 in Katy.

She was believed to initially be going back home near FM 359 and FM 723 in her 2020 White Acura MDX, but has not been heard from since.

Texas EquuSearch reportedly assisted with a search saying it completed boat searches for Kempe along Jones Creek but to no avail. Officials say they will continue to search other roadways that lead to Jones Creek and the Brazos River as well as interviewing several people close to her.

Anyone with information concerning Kempe's whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at 281-341-4665.

