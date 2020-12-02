Oklahoma zoo shares ultrasound of baby elephant due in 2022

This is ultra-adorable!

The Oklahoma City Zoo recently shared a sneak peek at its upcoming arrival -- a baby elephant!

In a video posted to Facebook, animal lovers got to see the ultrasound of the little bundle of joy. The baby elephant, due in February 2022, will be the fourth for 25-year-old Asian elephant Asha.

(Oklahoma City Zoo)

“We are extremely excited to have a calf on the way and look forward to this new addition joining our multigenerational herd, and watching as our elephants interact with a little one,” said Rachel Emory, OKC Zoo’s curator of elephants and rhinos. “Asian elephants are endangered so every pregnancy is valuable to the survival of this beloved animal as their wild counterparts continue to face extreme hardships in their native habitats.”

Asha is about 8 months into her 22-month pregnancy.

Though it’s still early in the pregnancy, both Asha and her calf appear healthy, and the Zoo’s veterinary and animal care teams are optimistic everything will go well for this experienced mom.

Elephants have the longest pregnancy in the animal kingdom, lasting 22 months from conception to birth. Newborn elephants can weigh 200-300 pounds at birth.

