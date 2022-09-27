Oktoberfest in Fredericksburg celebrates German heritage

Celebrating Oktoberfest in Fredericksburg
German heritage will be celebrated in the polka capital of Texas this weekend. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has more on the 42nd annual event.
FREDERICKSBURG, Texas - It's a true celebration of German heritage in Fredericksburg as the 42nd Oktoberfest takes place in the "Polka Capital of Texas".
This year's event begins September 30 and lasts through October 2.
All events are being held on Marktplatz in downtown Fredericksburg.
There'll be waltz and yodel contests, a family dirndl and lederhosen contest, keg tapping, chicken dancing, and of course lots of food and drink.
