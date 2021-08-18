Expand / Collapse search

Look at winemaking process at Kuhlman Cellars in Texas Hill Country

By
Published 
Stonewall
FOX 7 Austin

First step of Old World winemaking process at Kuhlman Cellars

It's officially grape harvest season for many Texas vineyards. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets a look at the first step in the process of making wine at one Hill Country winery.

STONEWALL, Texas - It's grape harvest time in many Texas vineyards and at Kuhlman Cellars in Stonewall, Texas. 

Harvesting grapes is just the first step in the winemaking process and it's an exciting time.

Second step in Old World winemaking process at Kuhlman Cellars

FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets a look at the second step in the process of making wine at one Hill Country winery.

Kuhlman Cellars is also home to winemaker Bénédicte Rhyne who is one of the few female winemakers in Texas. She's an expert on the Old World winemaking process and knows all all about the crushing of the grapes, the fermentation process and what is in the works at Kuhlman Cellars right now.

The Texas Hill Country vineyard has a lot of different wines it offers and has food and wine experiences including classes for learning more about winemaking as well.

Final step in Old World winemaking process at Kuhlman Cellars

It's officially grape harvest season for many Texas vineyards. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets a look at the first step in the process of making wine at one Hill Country winery.

For more information about Kuhlman Cellars you can go here.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter