One day crime spike brings Taylor to 5 murders for the year

A small memorial of candles and flowers was placed in front of the home of Anthony Davis. Inside is where Taylor police found his body as well as the bodies of his wife, Araceli Lopez Davis, stepson Pedro Navarro, and his stepson’s girlfriend Cynthia Abundiz.

Neighbors told FOX 7 Austin that the family moved into the house on Symes Street in Taylor about 2 years ago. "They were quiet, real nice, they all waved. But that's all," said Lucy Marabilla who lives across the street.

Investigators have learned the family was breaking up. Its believed that pending divorce is why Davis shot the three before turning the gun on himself. "The victims were lying in bed, there were no signs of a struggle … The shooter was found near the bed," said Taylor Police Chief Henry Fluck.

As Taylor police investigated the Symes Street murder/suicide case, another body was found across town in a home on Whistling Way. The cases are unrelated, but what initially appeared to be a suicide has now become the town’s 5th murder of the year.

"It might have appeared on the surface, to be a suicide, but when you really look into and you have someone with a severe head wound, and you have no weapons, found, there were many suspicious circumstances that would not be possible if it was a suicide," said Chief Fluck.

The victim, 33-year-old Jonathan Hitch was a high-tech worker who lived alone. He was last seen alive Sunday after having dinner with his parents.

His mother and cousin, who found him, are not considered suspects. Investigators are checking with neighbors who have home video door cameras to determine who went into his house; which showed no forced entry.

Responding to a murder and a mass casualty event on the same day is a first for Taylor PD, according to the chief. Just one homicide is rare. There was a homicide earlier this year, giving Taylor 5 murders in 2021.

In the past three years, there has only been one murder in Taylor. That one taking place in 2020. Residents are hoping, after back-to-back years without that type of crime, a big city problem isn't starting here. "It's kind of tragic, kind of weird, but only the lord knows," said Symes St Resident Jessica Delacruz.

An autopsy is being done on Hitch to determine what was used to kill him. Taylor PD is getting help with both cases - a team from Williamson County is assisting and so are the Texas Rangers.

