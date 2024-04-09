One dead in crash on US Hwy 290

One person died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend that police say went unnoticed for hours.

Police say they responded to the wreck in the 9600 block of East US Highway 290 westbound on Sunday, April 7 around 7:35 a.m. and the driver was pronounced dead on scene.

APD's preliminary investigation, however, revealed that the crash actually happened on Saturday, April 6 around 10:52 p.m., but the crash went unnoticed until daylight.

If you have information, contact APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.