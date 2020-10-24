One killed in shooting by Border Patrol agent in Laredo
LAREDO, Texas - A U.S. Border Patrol agent investigating suspected human smuggling with other agents in Texas fatally shot a person driving a vehicle carrying people believed to be in the country illegally, federal officials said Saturday.
Border Patrol agents, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials, and the Webb County constable's office had stopped a semi in Laredo Friday and found several people inside the trailer, according to a statement from Customs and Border Protection spokesperson Rick Pauza.
SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS
A U.S. Border Patrol agent investigating suspected human smuggling with other agents in Texas fatally shot a person driving a vehicle carrying people believed to be in the country illegally, federal officials said Saturday.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
Another semi then arrived at the scene, according to a statement, and law officers identified themselves and were approaching the tractor-trailer when the driver began moving in reverse, pinning a Border Patrol agent against another vehicle.
Other agents then opened fire, shooting the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The injured agent was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released Saturday, according to the statement.
Advertisement
RELATED: Border Patrol officers seize $37M of meth in tomato shipment
No names have been released. The shooting is being investigated by Laredo police, the FBI, the border patrol and ICE, the statement said.