One killed in single-vehicle collision with tree in North Austin

One person is dead following a collision in North Austin.

According to ATCEMS, first responders were dispatched to the 14000 block of Anderson Mill Road for reports of a vehicle hitting a tree. First responders with ATCEMS, the Travis County Sheriff's Office, and the Cedar Park Fire Department all responded to the incident.

The person involved in the collision was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drivers are being told to expect extended road closures in the area, according to ATCEMS. Drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes if possible.

