One person dead after rollover crash in southeast Travis County

One person is dead and another is fighting for their life after a rollover crash in southeast Travis County.

The crash happened on September 12 in the afternoon on FM 812 near Mustang Ridge and Cedar Creek.

Medics performed CPR and other life-saving measures on one of the victims involved in the crash but they were ultimately unsuccessful and the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another person was taken by helicopter to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries and was listed in critical condition.

The road was closed for several hours as crews cleaned up the site and investigated the crash.

