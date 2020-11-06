One person killed in attempted robbery at West Austin car dealership

One person has been killed during an attempted robbery at a West Austin car dealership.

Police say they got a call just after 5 p.m. Friday that there was a robbery at a dealership in the 11300 block of FM 222, as well as shots fired.

When police arrived on scene, they were able to pinpoint two suspects involved and immediately took them into custody. By the time officers were able to focus back on the scene, the victim was already dead.

An individual at the car dealership who is believed to have a concealed handgun license and fired back at the suspects. Police believe this person was able to intervene in this situation but they believe the victim was already dead at that point.

One of the suspects was struck and taken to the hospital. Austin police say this is an isolated incident but are asking anyone with information to call.

Police are investigating what led up to the incident and say they could be at the scene through the night.

