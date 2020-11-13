Ongoing internal audit leads to certain COVID-19 cases removed from Hays County total

An ongoing internal audit of the Hays County COVID-19 data has led to the removal of some cases from the county's total case count.

The county says that the epidemiology team identified cases that shouldn't be included in the total number of positive COVID-19 cases, including addresses outside of Hays County, invalid test results, and duplication of a previously counted case.

“After the most recent internal data review, we found cases that shouldn’t be in our total number of positive COVID-19 cases,” said epidemiologist Eric Schneider. “We will remove them from the data totals, thereby reducing our overall case count.”

Schneider said the epidemiology team will continue the process of reviewing cases and each Friday they will remove any incorrect cases from the cumulative total. That number of removed cases will be shown in each Friday’s COVID-19 update, says the county.

According to the Hays County COVID-19 dashboard, as of Nov. 13, there are currently 511 active cases of COVID-19 in the county, with 641 being active in the last 21 days. 91 Hays County residents have died from the illness and currently, 401 are hospitalized.

Hays County currently has a testing negativity rate of 86.3 percent. 6,616 cases have been reported in the county since the beginning of the pandemic, and 6,014 of those, or 90.9 percent, have recovered. The majority of cases in the county are in San Marcos, Kyle, and Buda.

