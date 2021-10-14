Operation Lone Star initiatives to receive $36.4M in grant funding

Gov. Greg Abbott's Public Safety Office will be awarding more than $36.4 million in grants to law enforcement and prosecution activities that support Operation Lone Star, says his office.

The grant funds will assist local law enforcement, prosecutors, jail administrators, medical examiners, and court administration officials in the execution of coordinated border security operations. The funds are made possible by the FY22-23 General Appropriation Act and the House Bill 9 supplemental appropriations bill.

"Operation Lone Star is critical to our efforts to secure the border, and we will continue to invest in this operation in order to keep Texans safe," said Abbott in a release. "The grant funding provided through House Bill 9 ensures that our local partners along the border have the resources and support they need to respond to the border crisis."

The grants recently announced include, but are not limited to, funding for the following:

Border Prosecution

31 awards totaling $22.3 million for projects that prosecute border crimes and provide prosecution resources for District and County Attorneys along the Texas-Mexico border and for counties that are significantly affected by border crime.

Operation Lone Star Frontline (Border Adjacent) Counties:

12 awards totaling $14 million to enhance interagency border security operations supporting OLS, including the facilitation of directed actions to deter and interdict criminal activity as well as detain and prosecute individuals arrested for state crimes related to the border crisis.

This initial round of funding is directed to border adjacent counties that have issued local disaster declarations due to the imminent threat of disaster concerning border security:

Brewster County: $926,771

Culberson County: $424,518

Dimmit County: $370,973

Hudspeth County: $1,071,362

Jeff Davis County: $235,280

Kinney County: $3,185,272

Maverick County: $1,578,743

Presidio County: $822,721

Terrell County: $339,851

Val Verde County: $2,843,994

Webb County: $1,676,618

Zapata County: $523,894

Texas Border Sheriff Coalition

1 award totaling $100 thousand to provide training, technical assistance, and coordination of multi-jurisdictional planning activities to border sheriffs in support of Operation Lone Star.

The Governor’s PSO is responsible for administering the OLS Grant Program. Local units of government that are interested in learning more about this program can view the funding announcement here. Applicants can also contact PSO via egrants@gov.texas.gov or at 512-463-1919.

This funding is the latest in several actions the governor has taken in regards to the border:

Signing laws that provide $3 billion in funding for Texas' border security efforts

Launching Operation Lone Star and deploying thousands of National Guard soldiers and Department of Public Safety troopers

Creating a system to arrest and jail illegal migrants trespassing or committing other state crimes in Texas

Signing a budget authorization to build the border wall in Texas

Signing a law to make it easier to prosecute smugglers bringing people into Texas

Signing 9 laws cracking down on human trafficking in Texas

Signing a law enhancing penalties for the manufacturing and distribution of fentanyl

Issuing a disaster declaration for the border crisis

Issuing an executive order preventing non-governmental entities from transporting illegal immigrants

Taking legal action to enforce the Remain in Mexico and Title 42 policies in Texas

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

This Week in Texas Politics: Border, transgender bill, and school shootings

Migrant locations reportedly withheld from Texas law enforcement

Abbott gets firsthand look at migrant surge at Texas-Mexico border

$100M in grant funding available now through Operation Lone Star

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter