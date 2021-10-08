This Week in Texas Politics: Border, transgender bill, and school shootings
AUSTIN, Texas - Some familiar and very controversial topics dominated this week in Texas politics.
The border, abortion and a transgender sports bill fueled partisan debates, but those issues were somewhat overshadowed by another school shooting, this time in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.
FOX 7's Rudy Koski and his panel of legislative journalists break down this week in Texas politics.
