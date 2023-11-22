Operation Turkey: 700 birds prepped for Thanksgiving meal delivery

Thanks to the hard work of hundreds of volunteers, 12,500 meals will be delivered to those in need across the Austin area this Thanksgiving.

"We have more pits out here than we've ever had. We're making more turkeys and more meals this year than we ever have," said Cindy Crowell, Austin City Leader for Operation Turkey.

The nonprofit was started in Austin but now operates in cities around the country.

"We count on donations and sponsorships," said Crowell. "We look for corporate sponsors. We take donations on our website from individuals, and we hold some fundraising events throughout the year to raise money as well."

Seven-hundred turkeys were rotated in and out of smokers starting around 6 a.m. on Wednesday in the parking lot of Dave & Buster's off Research Blvd.

"There are a lot of people that are hungry that need help, and some folks are going through hard times. And that's what we're here for," said Billy Helm, a volunteer and pastor at Heirs of Grace Church in Bastrop. "Love our neighbor as we love ourselves."

Volunteers are still needed to prep, serve and deliver meals on Thanksgiving Day from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. starting at the following locations:

Juliet’s Kitchen, at 1500 Barton Springs Road

Juliet’s Kitchen, at 10000 Research Blvd in the Arboretum

HEB Center, at 2100 Avenue of the Stars, Cedar Park

Spinner’s, at 14106 North I-35, Round Rock

If possible, volunteers should register ahead of time here.

For updates and other information, visit the Operation Turkey Facebook page.