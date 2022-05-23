Organization heads to Central Texas in hopes of finding missing man

A high school agriculture teacher from just outside of Houston is missing, and the search for him includes Central Texas.

It's every family's worst nightmare, for a loved one to go missing. For the family of Craig L. Kettler, that nightmare is reality.

"The ultimate goal is that he just comes home," said Angelina Farris with Texas EquuSearch.

Texas EquuSearch is a volunteer-based search and recovery team. The organization was called on Sunday to find the 49-year-old who disappeared on May 19.

"Where we are right now is just working with investigators on any information or any capacity that they may need us," said Farris.

Kettler has mostly gray hair, a full beard and mustache with a small scar on his forehead. He was last seen wearing a short-sleeve blue, orange, and white button-down shirt and jeans near the 600 block of CR 351 in Alvin, Texas, Thursday evening.

His family said his license plate was scanned between Luling and Seguin about three hours from where he disappeared in a white 2000 Ford F-250 extended cab truck with a camper bed.

"It's out of character for him to just disappear. He's very responsible. He loves his family and his community. For that reason, of course, you think, there's a possibility that he could be in danger, but we certainly hope that he's okay," said Farris

Texas EquuSearch does not have a search area at the moment, so there is no active search for Kettler. However, they are looking through tips that come in hoping it will lead them to finding him.

"The family is distraught. They just want him home, you know, they just want him to come home," said Farris.

If you have seen Craig Kettler, or his vehicle since his reported disappearance, please call the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office at (979) 849-2441 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.