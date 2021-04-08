Outdoor Barton Springs Road Bridge mural to be part of new Zilker Train

The Austin Parks Foundation (APF) is asking artists to submit designs for an outdoor mural that will be installed underneath the Barton Springs Road Bridge as part of the new Zilker Train in Zilker Park.

"With so much excitement around the opening of the new Zilker Park train, our goal in this restoration process is to evoke the spirit of Austin—past and present," says Austin Parks Foundation Chief Mission Officer Ladye Anne Wofford. "When it comes to our parks, Austin Parks Foundation is always looking for opportunities to work with community partners. What better way to do so than by having a local artist design one of the main focal points of the new route that families will pass under day after day?"

APF is working with the City of Austin's Art in Public Places Program (AIPP) for the project.

Criteria for the artwork include branding the space, introducing color, serving as a backdrop for photos, and providing visual interest. The piece must be durable and suitable for the outdoors with the ability to withstand interaction with the public. The mural site is set on the west side of the river and the piece will run underneath the bridge, approximately 52 feet and between 8-10 feet high.

Once an artist and design are selected internally by APF, the organization will work with the AIPP team on the final selection and have the project and art approved.

Get full details and guidelines to submit here.

In May 2019 the Zilker Zephyr was taken out of commission and the Zilker Zephyr made its final appearance in February 2020. The new branding and name for the train, which was decided on by the Austin community, will be revealed on April 23 via Instagram Live.