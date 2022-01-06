Over 500 apply for Manor ISD New Tech, Early College school lottery

Over 500 applications have been submitted for the school lottery at Manor ISD. The school district says it typically doesn't see that amount of applications until the week before the lottery closes.

Manor ISD offers a lottery for students interested in attending New Tech Middle School, New Tech High School, and Manor Early College High School due to limited capacity.

The school lottery opened on January 3 and runs through January 30.

New Tech Middle and New Tech High School are Project-Based Learning (PBL) Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) campuses, according to the school district. PBL offers a practical, hands-on, collaborative learning environment where students are engulfed in real-life projects to prepare them for college, career, and beyond.

Manor Early College High School (MECHS) students may earn an Associates Degree or Level 1 Certifications while attending high school, according to the school district. College credits are offered from the University of Texas and Austin Community College (ACC).

Within 10 minutes of the lottery application opening, 50 applicants reportedly applied.

"For historical context, we’re not typically seeing these numbers until the week before the lottery closes. These numbers aren’t just unprecedented, they’re FUN-precedented" said Bobby Garcia, Principal of New Tech High School.

Manor ISD is planning on holding an in-person informational session at the MECHS Cafeteria tonight. The MECHS Cafeteria is located at 12700 Gregg Manor Road. The session will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Parents and students can attend the session to learn more about the lottery process and each campus and each of their requirements. Parents and students can also learn more by going online.

