Harker Heights man charged with murder in fentanyl death

Bell County has joined a growing list of Texas counties to file a murder charge under the state's new fentanyl laws.

U.S. Marshals arrested 29-year-old Shane Dominick of Harker Heights.

Investigators say he is connected to the overdose death of a 20-year-old Belton man last October.

RELATED

Dominick was initially arrested in November 2023 for fentanyl possession.

Police say at the time, he admitted to selling the drug to the victim.

Dominick is in the Bell County jail on a $500,000 bond.