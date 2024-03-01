Fentanyl poisoning suspected cause of teen's death in Liberty Hill

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is urging the community to get educated on the dangers of fentanyl after the death of a 17-year-old boy in Liberty Hill Thursday night.

On February 29, around 7 p.m., deputies responded to a call in the 100 block of Round Up Dr. for a suspected fentanyl poisoning death.

Deputies say the incident is currently an active investigation, so details are limited.

They are asking the community to take proactive measures to protect themselves against fentanyl.

They recommend the Texas Against Fentanyl Facebook page. Deputies say the platform provides valuable information and updates about fentanyl, its risks, and how to stay safe.

You can contact the Williamson County Sheriff's Office Organized Crime Unit at heather.vargas@wilco.org for more information and guidance.

"By staying informed and seeking assistance, we can work together to prevent future fentanyl-related incidents," the WCSO said.