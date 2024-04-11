San Antonio man pleads guilty in overdose deaths, injuries

A San Antonio man pleaded guilty to three deadly overdoses and one non-deadly overdose for supplying drugs laced with fentanyl and heroin to four people.

According to court documents, 67-year-old Mark Elliot Stool of San Antonio supplied substances containing combinations of meth and fentanyl, and meth and heroin, to four people between August 2021 and March 2022.

Stool was arrested following a traffic stop in June 2022. Police found him in possession of drugs that tested positive for both meth and fentanyl.

In a federal court in San Antonio, Stool pleaded guilty to three counts of distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death, and one count of distribution of a controlled substance resulting in serious bodily injury.

He faces 20 years to life in prison for the crime.

Sentencing is scheduled on July 17.