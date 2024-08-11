Rolling closures on I-35 to happen overnight in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - If you're driving on I-35 in South Austin overnight, be aware of rolling closures.
The entire northbound and southbound sides will be subject to rolling closures near Onion Creek Drive.
The closures could happen anytime between 11 p.m. August 11 and 4 a.m. August 12.
The freeway shouldn't be closed for more than 20 minutes at a time, but drivers should expect delays in general in this area.
The closures are due to crews doing utility work.