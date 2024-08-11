Expand / Collapse search

Rolling closures on I-35 to happen overnight in South Austin

By
Published  August 11, 2024 7:52pm CDT
Austin
FOX 7 Austin

Rolling I-35 closures in South Austin

If you're traveling on I-35 tonight in South Austin, be advised of rolling closures overnight while crews do utility work.

AUSTIN, Texas - If you're driving on I-35 in South Austin overnight, be aware of rolling closures.

The entire northbound and southbound sides will be subject to rolling closures near Onion Creek Drive.

The closures could happen anytime between 11 p.m. August 11 and 4 a.m. August 12.

READ MORE

The freeway shouldn't be closed for more than 20 minutes at a time, but drivers should expect delays in general in this area. 

The closures are due to crews doing utility work. 