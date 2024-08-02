Wishbone Bridge traffic closures to start Monday, Aug. 5

Heads up, Austinites, there's going to be some traffic changes during the construction of the Wishbone Bridge at the Longhorn Dam.

The following closures are set to begin on Monday, August 5"

The westernmost southbound lane of South Pleasant Valley Road will be closed to through traffic for several months.

Traffic will continue in both directions in the eastern lanes of South Pleasant Valley Road.

Trail users will be re-routed to the east side of South Pleasant Valley Road during this period.

Trail users along Canterbury Street will be routed down the sidewalk on the eastern side of South Pleasant Valley Road via the pedestrian hybrid beacon crosswalk.

Trail users at Longhorn Shores will be re-routed to the northernmost pedestrian hybrid beacon south of Longhorn Dam.

The sidewalk on the west side of South Pleasant Valley Road will be closed to through traffic for approximately two years depending on progression of construction.

The timeline for construction is dependent on weather conditions, says the city.

Once complete, the Wishbone Bridge will connect to the existing Butler Hike and Bike Trail at three points: Longhorn Shores, Holly Shores, and the unnamed peninsula near Holly Shores. It will span just under half a mile and create a north-south connection for pedestrians and bicyclists on the east side of Lady Bird Lake.