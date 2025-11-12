Suspect in custody after overnight SWAT call in Buda

The Brief Buda man in custody with multiple charges after overnight SWAT call Hays County SWAT assisted patrol deputies investigating gunfire reports Firearm, ammunition were recovered from the scene



A Buda man is in custody after an overnight SWAT call, says the Hays County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

21-year-old Abraham Herrera is facing four charges in connection with the Nov. 12 incident:

1 count of evading arrest/detention, Class A misdemeanor

1 count of unlawful carrying of a weapon, Class A misdemeanor

1 count of disorderly conduct, Class B misdemeanor

1 count of third-degree felony tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair

HCSO says that SWAT assisted patrol deputies who had been investigating reports of gunfire near FM 2001 in Buda. The incident began shortly before midnight Nov. 11.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Mugshot of Abraham Herrera (Hays County Sheriff's Office)

The suspect, later identified by HCSO as Herrera, fled into a wooded area and refused to surrender. Using drones and tactical resources, SWAT contained the area and was able to take Herrera into custody without injury.

A firearm and ammunition were later recovered.

Herrera is in the Hays County Jail on a $2,500 bond for the evading charge, according to court records.