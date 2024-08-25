Paddle for Puppies raises nearly $15K for APA!'s Puppy Parvo ICU

Nearly $15,000 was raised Sunday at the 13th annual Paddle for Puppies at Lady Bird Lake.

The event, presented by Austin Subaru and supported by Rowing Dock, raises money every year for Austin Pets Alive's Puppy Parvo ICU.

This year, over 280 participants hit the water with their kayaks, stand-up paddleboards and canoes, raising about half of their fundraising goal.

Since its inaugural event in 2011, Paddle for Puppies has raised over $200,000 for the Puppy Parvo ICU.

People can continue to support the ICU by donating online.

What is the Puppy Parvo ICU?

APA!'s Town Lake Adoption Center is home to the Puppy Parvo ICU, which has saved over 7,000 dogs since its inception in 2008.

Since 2011, APA! says the ICU has grown from saving 250 puppies a year to nearly 1,000 in 2023.

Over 90% of APA!'s parvo patients leave the ICU healthy and ready for new homes. APA! says that before the ICU was created, all dogs in Central Texas with parvovirus or suspected of having parvovirus were euthanized immediately.

APA! says the Puppy Parvo ICU is also the first of its kind in the nation and hosts students to share knowledge and provide other shelters and rescues across the country with the information they need to help save dogs with parvo. It is also a center for parvo research treatment.

What is canine parvovirus?

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, canine parvovirus is highly contagious and can affect all dogs, but unvaccinated dogs and puppies younger than four months old are the most at risk.

The virus affects dogs' gastrointestinal tracts and is spread by direct dog-to-dog contact and contact with contaminated feces, environments, or people. The virus can also contaminate kennel surfaces, food and water bowls, collars and leashes, and the hands and clothing of people who handle infected dogs.

The virus is resistant to heat, cold, humidity, and drying, and can survive in the environment for long periods of time, says the AVMA. Even trace amounts of feces from an infected dog may contain the virus and infect other dogs. The virus is readily transmitted from place to place on the hair or feet of dogs or via contaminated cages, shoes, or other objects.

Some signs of parvovirus include:

Lethargy

Loss of appetite

Abdominal pain and bloating

Fever or low body temperature (hypothermia)

Vomiting

Severe, often bloody, diarrhea

Persistent vomiting and diarrhea can cause rapid dehydration, and damage to the intestines and immune system can cause septic shock, says the AVMA.

Most deaths from parvovirus occur within 48 to 72 hours following the onset of clinical signs, says the AVMA. Pet owners who see any of these signs are advised to contact their veterinarian immediately.

APA! says the best way to prevent parvovirus is to vaccinate dogs and puppies. Puppies can be given a 5-in-1 vaccine called DHLPP (which protects the puppy from distemper, hepatitis, leptospirosis, parvovirus, and parainfluenza) or a 4-in-1 DAPP (which protects against canine distemper, adenovirus type 2, parainfluenza, and the parvovirus) at their local vet. The first vaccine is ideally given between 6 and 8 weeks of age, with boosters given at 3-week intervals until the puppy is at least four months old.

APA! advises that until the vaccination series is complete, puppies should stay away from all potentially infected public grounds where other dogs have walked, and fecal matter may be present, like dog parks, hike and bike trails, and sidewalks.