Paint spill causes shutdown on Hero Way in Leander

A paint spill has shut down the westbound lanes of Hero Way west of US 183 in Leander, officials say.

The Leander Police Department says a commercial truck lost a "significant amount of paint" on Hero Way in front of the H-E-B.

The road will be closed while crews clean up the paint and there is no word yet on when roads will reopen according to Williamson County officials.

Leander police later reassured drivers that if they had paint on their vehicle from driving through, the paint is water-soluble and can be washed off.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.