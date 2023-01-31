Parades, festivals, expos: Black History Month events in 10 US cities

Black History Month in the United States begins on Feb. 1 and cities across the country recognize the achievements, history and heritage of Black Americans in various ways.

Here are just a few cities in the U.S. that are going particularly "big" in 2023 to celebrate Black excellence.

Atlanta, Georgia

Black History Month Parade

Typically held at the end of February, the annual Black History Month Parade usually takes place in downtown Atlanta.

The route spans a little over 1 mile.

The parade showcases Black excellence by way of marching bands, floats, dancers, mascots and souped up cars for the whole family to enjoy.

Visit the Black History Month Parade website for more information.

RELATED: Black History Month 2023 theme highlights Black resistance in America

Shreveport, Louisiana

35th African American Parade Celebration

Lauded as one of the largest Black History Month celebrations, Shreveport will once again host the hustle and bustle and celebratory antics at this year’s 35th African American Parade Celebration.

The event is free to attend and takes place on Feb. 4.

Click here for more information.

FILE - General view of the atmosphere during the 42nd Annual Orange County Black History Parade on Feb. 05, 2022, in Anaheim, California. (Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Black History Month Festival

This year’s festival will focus on financial literacy and wellness, according to the event website.

Attendees can take advantage of workshops, listen to panel discussions, shop at the African Marketplace and watch performing artists. There will also be guest speakers.

The festival is on Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT at the Michelle & Barak Obama Sports Complex.

Click here for more information.

RELATED: Slavery reparations: How the US can follow one town's effort to right dark past

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Beyond the Dream 5K

Commemorate Black History Month by running or walking in the second annual Beyond the Dream Run/Walk 5K in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

The event will take place on Feb. 25 beginning at 12 p.m. and ending at 4 p.m. ET.

Click here to register.

Peoria, Arizona

Multicultural Festival & Black History Celebration

After a hiatus due to COVID-19, the annual Multicultural Festival & Black History Celebration is back.

Enjoy food, music and local vendors. Featured artists at the festival will include The Intruders and the Tierra Legacy band.

Tickets are $10 and gates open at 11 a.m. on Feb. 11.

Click here for more information.



FILE - Members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity perform during the 42nd Annual Orange County Black History Parade on Feb. 05, 2022, in Anaheim, California. (Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Kensington, Maryland

Black History Month Black Business Expo

Support Black-owned businesses and network at the Sebrof Forbes Cultural Arts Center.

Entry is free but you have to register for a ticket. The expo will take place on Feb. 11 and Feb. 25.

Click here for more information.

Jacksonville, Florida

Black History Month Parade and Melanin Market

Celebrate Black history and Black-owned businesses at the Black History Month Parade & Melanin Market event on Feb. 18.

The parade begins at 9 a.m.

For more information click here.

FILE - The Expo Arts Center during the seventh annual celebration of "Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow," in Long Beach on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. (Brittany Murray/MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram via Getty Images)

Concord, North Carolina

2023 North Carolina Black Heritage Festival

This free event features 100 Black-owned companies showcasing their products. Spectators can enjoy a Saturday out with family and friends with crafts, culture, art, games, performances and more.

The festival takes place on Feb. 26 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET and parking is $7.

Click here for more information.

Tulsa, Oklahoma

10th Annual Black Wall Street Heritage and History Festival

Enjoy a day out and about at the 10th Annual Black Wall Street Heritage and History Festival in Tulsa.

The festival will have food, music, vendors, speakers and much more.

Tickets for general admission are $10 and $15 for general admission plus a soul food meal. The event is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT.

Click here for more information.

Portland, Oregon

Annual Biamp Portland Jazz Festival

The Biamp Portland Jazz Festival kicks off the start of Black History Month in Portland with musical performances over a span of two weeks.

The festival begins Feb. 16 and ends on Feb. 25. The cost of tickets varies depending on the day but there are also several free performances fans can attend.

Click here for more information.

This list is just a small sample of what’s going on across the country in February. Be sure to check your local community bulletins, social media or search Google to find local Black History Month events.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.