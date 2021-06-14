PARD continues to expand the park system to match Austin's growth

Austin Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) continues to expand the park system equitably to maintain a high level of park service across the city as Austin grows.

Since November 2018, PARD’s Park Planning team has grown the park system by approximately 200 acres over 51 new or expanded parks — that’s about 20 new or expanded parks a year for Austinites.

New developments must provide for an expansion of the parks system proportionate to their impacts. That way, Austin can continue maintaining the high quality of life for which it is known, while the city continues to grow.

In 2018, the Austin voters passed a $45 million dollar bond to fund the acquisition of new parkland to keep up with Austin’s extensive growth. PARD has utilized both the 2018 Bond and the fees collected through the Parkland Dedication Ordinance to contribute to the equitable distribution of parkland across the city.

PARD’s analysis of where to locate a new park system begins by looking for areas with high population density. This especially includes those with a concentration of prioritized communities, such as communities of color, lower-income residents, and children.

Planners look for creek corridors and gaps in greenbelts, which have been the bedrock of Austin’s parks system for generations. They then look for areas that lack parks within walking distance of growing communities.

PARD anticipates major upcoming acquisitions for greenbelt connections and neighborhood parks for prioritized communities. Altogether, targeted future acquisitions amount to an estimated $43 million. About $29 million will come from the 2018 bond, with the remaining $14 million paid using funded through parkland dedication fees in-lieu.

Learn more about Parkland Dedication by watching this video or visiting AustinTexas.gov/ATXParkland.