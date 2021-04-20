PARD now hiring 2021 summer camp counselors

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department or PARD is now hiring 2021 Summer Camp Counselors.

PARD says there are nearly 150 open positions including Community Recreation, Cultural and Arts, Nature-Based, and Adaptive Program Activity Specialists. Applicants must be 18 years or older to apply and pay starts at $15 per hour.



Camp Counselors lead and instruct a variety of programming such as recreational games, sports, performing and visual arts, science/nature education, arts and crafts, and team building. The summer camp counselor positions provide an opportunity to serve as role models for kids and teens and can lead to future full-time employment.

In accordance with federal, state, and local health authorities, PARD has adopted modified guidelines for COVID-19 health and safety. All staff and campers must wear a mask and complete a daily wellness screening prior to entry.

There will be one group or "pod" of no more than 10 people per room: eight youth plus one or two staff.

PARD has also opened registration for its 2021 summer camps. This year PARD is offering two main options: a free virtual program "Stay Creative" and in-person camps at participating rec centers, nature-based sites, and culture centers.

With limited summer camp capacity due to COVID-19, PARD is encouraging parents to consider multiple summer camp options to provide increased access to the City's reduced camp offerings for those disproportionately affected by the ongoing pandemic.

Parents can register online to be included in a random lottery drawing for a limited number of in-person summer camps through May 16.