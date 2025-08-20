Parents of Camp Mystic flood victims fight for camp safety reform

The Brief The parents of the Camp Mystic flood victims are fighting for camp safety reform This was the first time parents spoke to the legislature publicly This legislation is being heard on the Senate floor on Thursday, August 21, at 7 p.m.



The parents of the Camp Mystic flood victims testified Wednesday morning on camp safety reform in the state.

This was the first time parents spoke to the legislature publicly.

Heaven’s 27 Camp Safety Act

The backstory:

They are fighting for SB 1, which has been deemed "Heaven’s 27 Camp Safety Act."

The legislation requires an online list of licensed youth camps, an emergency plan for different scenarios that staff are trained on, and it’s made available to parents, weather radios in each cabin, instillation of emergency ladders, a warning system to alert all campers and staff, and a safety orientation for all campers.

This legislation is being heard on the Senate floor on Thursday, August 21, at 7 p.m. This act takes effect immediately if it receives a vote of two thirds.

"This bill is going to pass. These camps are going to be safe and that's our commitment to you," Senator Paul Bettencourt said.

Parents speak on supporting SB 1

What they're saying:

"I promised her she would be safe and okay, I told her camp was the safest place she could be, and she’d meet new friends and learn new things. I lied to her, she was not only not safe, she died," Hadley’s mother, Carrie Hanna, said.

"Texas summer camps must be properly equipped, trained, and held accountable so that future generations of children can experience the joy of camp without being placed in preventable danger," Cile’s mother, Cici Williams Steward, said.

"This wasn’t an act of God, this was an act of pure complacency," Lila’s father, Blake Bonner, said.

"Please pass SB1, so no parent sends their child to camp, believing they are safe, only to face this nightmare. And just as urgently, please do not stop the search for Cile Steward," Steward said.

Remembering Lila Bonner

During the senate hearing, families remembered and honored their girls.

Caitlin and Blake Bonner said their nine-year-old daughter, Lila, was special, beautiful, pure, and kind, and fiercely loved her little sisters and friends.

"A common tragic theme you will find amongst the 27 angels we lost is that they were beautiful, they were perfect children who followed the rules, they did exactly what they were told to do that morning, stayed in their cabins," Lila’s father, Blake Bonner said.

Caitlin said she is haunted by the events that took place on July 4th.

"I naively thought she was safer there than anywhere else. When I think about the trauma and fear that our girls endured, it makes me physically ill," Caitlin Bonner said.

Remembering Linnie McCown

Linnie’s father, Michael McCown, said his 8-year-old daughter was the middle child and a joy to everyone.

"She hugged her teachers, was a friend to everyone, and spread an infectious giggle everywhere she went," Michael McCown said.

Remembering Mary Grace Baker

Eight-year-old Mary Grace’s father, Clarke Baker, said his daughter had just received an honor from her church for her character, kindness, and joy she brought to everyone around her.

Just a few weeks later, they were in church again celebrating her brief life.

"Please don’t let another session pass without ensuring campers will come home," Baker said.

Remembering Janie Hunt

Anne Lindsey Hunt and Davin Hunt, nine-year-old Janie’s parents, described her as the heartbeat of their family and always cared for others.

"She was the angel child, but now she’s just an angel," Davin Hunt said.

Davin Hunt said he rarely sleeps because of some of the dreams he has.

"Sometimes the dreams are identifying our daughter at the funeral home and kissing her cold forehead over and over again, only being certain it’s our daughter by her necklace that says Janie," Davin Hunt said.

Remembering Hadley Hanna

Carrie and Doug Hanna are eight-year-old Hadley and her sisters, Harper, and Hunter’s parents. Carrie went to Camp Mystic for 14 years. She said she couldn’t wait for her daughters to go to Camp Mystic as well.

During the July 4th floods, Hadley and Harper were at Camp Mystic together. Harper survived; Hadley didn’t.

"Hadley wasn’t the best swimmer, not that it mattered in those waters, but she was strong, so, so strong. I thought if she could hold on to something, she would be okay. Instead, she and two other girls were knocked out of a tree and died," Carrie Hanna said.

Hadley’s parents said she loved everyone, loved to give hugs and kisses, and always exuded joy.

"I think about how much she suffered and how scared she had to have been in that dark, cold water. It kills me that I couldn’t have helped her," Carrie Hanna said.

Remembering Lucy Dillon

Lucy Dillon

Brandt Dillon spoke about his daughter, eight-year-old Lucy.

He said Lucy was a straight A student, an exceptional softball and basketball player, kind, gritty, and always gave 100 percent. He said his world has been shattered by this tragedy.

"We entrusted her care into the camp operators and never for a moment believed she would be returned to us in a casket," Brandt Dillon said.

Remembering Molly DeWitt

Ryan DeWitt is the father of nine-year-old Molly and her older sister, Annie.

Annie and Molly were both at Camp Mystic during the July 4th floods. DeWitt said Annie, who is terrified of weather events, led her cabin in song and prayer that night. Molly didn’t make it.

DeWitt said Molly squeezed more into nine years than many do in 90. He said she had relentless curiosity, was generous, and compassionate.

"Molly was and still is a bright light in this often-broken world," Ryan DeWitt said.

Remembering Lainey Landry

Ben Landry talked about his daughter, nine-year-old Lainey.

Lainey was the youngest of three. Landry said she was sweet and loving and made their family whole.

"These girls were amazing, and they brought the best out of people around them and lifted people up to make them better," Landry said.

Remembering Chloe Childress

Matthew Childress is the father of 18-year-old Chloe.

Childress said Chloe was his hero, but also a hero the night of the July 4th floods, trying to save the lives of the sweet girls.

Chloe was set to go to the University of Texas and study Pre-Med. Childress described her as studious and a rule-follower.

"She followed the directions of the authorities and that is what killed her," Matthew Childress said.

Remembering Virginia Hollis

Virginia Hollis

Lacey Hollis and Lars Hollis are the parents of 8-year-old Virginia.

Virginia was named after her grandmother and mother. Her father said she was incredible, and it was an honor to love her.

Virginia died in the July 4th floods and her parents said they know very little about what happened.

"We don’t know when she died, we don’t know how, we really don’t know anything, we may never know. All we do know is our daughter was at camp. She was not protected, she was not safe, because she died along with 26 other girls," Lacey Hollis said.

Virginia was the last body found.

"Virginia cannot stay the last one found," Lacy Hollis said.

8-year-old Cile is still missing

Cile Steward

One Camp Mystic girl remains unaccounted for, Cile.

Cici Williams Steward, 8-year-old Cile’s mother, said she lit up the world with her independence and spunk.

"Forty-eight days later, Cile remains somewhere in the devastation of the Guadalupe River. We wait, trapped in agony, until she is brought home," Steward said. "Please pass SB1, so no parent sends their child to camp, believing they are safe, only to face this nightmare, and just as urgently, please do not stop the search for Cile Steward."