Parents concerned about extra screen time for students due to virtual learning

As many students go back to school virtually, a lot of parents are concerned about the added screen time for their children.

Dr. Hani Talebi, Director of Pediatric Psychology at Dell Children's, says in this new age it's important to find a way to live with screens in a healthy and adaptive way.

Dr. Talebi says research has shown that screen time, especially for younger kids, is associated with negative outcomes that be related to speech delays, social skill deficits, obesity, poor sleep, and more.

With virtual learning, Dr. Talebi says it's extremely important for parents to build a connection with their child's teacher to get feedback on their child's participation and making sure there will be true interaction amongst every student.

RELATED: Kids are spending more than recommended time on screens amid COVID-19 pandemic

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 7 Austin News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

Advertisement

Dr. Talebi says parents need to remember that technology is an integral part of our society and that keeping older kids from it could create more hardship. He suggests having them track their own screen time and keeping an open dialogue about how they're being social in a responsible way.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

One recommendation from Dr. Talebi is to create a family screen time plan that is co-crafted with the kids.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends kids get at least 60 minutes of physical activity every day.

As for getting away from the screens, Dr. Talebi recommends outdoor sports, playing physical games, doing arts and crafts, or baking. He encourages parents to be a part of these activities and model the importance of pulling away from screen time on a regular basis.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

___

FOX 7 Austin is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. You can also get the latest COVID-19 news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.