North Austin intersection to close Dec. 16 through early 2024

A North Austin intersection will be closed starting Saturday, Dec. 16 and is expected to stay closed until early 2024.

The Parkfield Drive and Mearns Meadow Boulevard intersection, which sits between Cook Elementary School and Quail Creek Neighborhood Park, will be closed as part of the Little Walnut Creek Flood Reduction Project.

The City of Austin says this $19.7 million project is to reduce the risk of flooding for houses and roads near Little Walnut Creek between Metric Boulevard and Rutland Drive.

The project includes installing a 10-foot by 13-foot box culvert underneath Mearns Meadow Boulevard to divert floodwaters from the creek, making improvements to Quail Creek Park's detention pond and upgrading wastewater pipes.