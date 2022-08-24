Parts of George Dawson's book deemed inappropriate for George Dawson Middle School students

Carroll ISD in Southlake is reviewing sections of the book Life Is So Good, co-written by George Dawson to see if it is appropriate to teach at George Dawson Middle School.

Dawson, the grandson of a slave who lived most of his life in Dallas, published the biography in 2000 after learning to read at the age of 98.

Life Is So Good looks back on Dawson's life, discussing what things were like in the 20th Century, including topics like lynching, racism, segregation and civil rights.

Carroll ISD says the book was requested to be used as part of instructional materials for a 7th grade class.

After review by a group of teachers, principals and curriculum coordinators it was determined certain sections of the book were not appropriate for 7th grade students.

The district is still reviewing which sections of the book are appropriate for instruction.

The Carroll ISD School board voted to name the middle school after Dawson in 2002. Former School Board Trustee Jerry Lawrence introduced the idea after his son heard Dawson speak in Southlake.

A YouTube video posted on the George Dawson Middle School website discusses Dawson's life and shows students reading sections of the book aloud.

Carroll ISD says Life Is So Good in its entirety was not used for instruction last year.

