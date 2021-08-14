Passenger still missing after early morning car crash near Lake Travis

article

Officials say they are still searching for a passenger after a fiery crash near Lake Travis.

Police say early Saturday morning a truck hit a guardrail along FM 1431 in North Travis county. The car went airborne and then rolled several times before catching on fire. Police say the driver and passenger were both ejected from the truck.

Paramedics found the driver and took him by helicopter to a nearby hospital, but the search for the passenger is ongoing. As of Saturday night, the Travis County Sheriff's Office and STARflight helicopters are assisting in the search.

The status of the driver is not known at this time.

