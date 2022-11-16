Police believe body found in North Austin is 76-year-old missing veteran

A body found in North Austin Wednesday morning is believed to be 76-year-old missing veteran Paull Patterson, the Austin Police Department (APD) said.

Police said a body was found in the 12600 block of N Mopac Expressway SB.

FOX 7 Austin reporter Shannon Ryan spoke with the daughter of missing 76-year-old Paull Patterson. The daughter was told by police the body they found in North Austin matches the description of her father.

The location where the body was found was within feet of where detectives searched for Paull Patterson days before.

Police are still working to ID the body. An autopsy is pending.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates