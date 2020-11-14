Pearl Harbor commemoration ceremony to be closed to public, streamed online

The annual Remembrance Day ceremony to commemorate the attack on Pearl Harbor will be closed to the public this year and streamed online as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ceremony will begin at 7:50 a.m. on Dec. 7 at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial’s Contemplation Circle in Hawaii.

A small number of veterans will be in attendance on-site, Hawaii News Now reported.

A moment of silence will be observed at 7:55 a.m., the time when the Japanese attack on the American naval base began in 1941.

“America’s obligation to honor its veterans has been a sacrosanct pillar of our society, and we encourage everyone to join us virtually for this important ceremony,” said Scott Burch, acting superintendent of Pearl Harbor National Memorial.

