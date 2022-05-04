Pecan Street Festival returns to downtown Austin

The Pecan Street Festival is returning to downtown Austin.

The annual festival, which is usually held in both the spring and fall, was canceled the last two years because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The free festival is being held from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 8. The festival will be held in the Sixth Street Historic District, between Brazos Street and Interstate 35.

"Like Austin itself, Pecan Street Festival attendees are diverse," The Pecan Street Festival website says. "Some come to buy art, others come for the food or the music, but they all come to take part in a tradition that is 100% Austin and has been known for more than three decades as a great way to spend a weekend."

Nearly 50 of Austin’s top musical acts will perform on three stages, located on Trinity, Neches, and Red River streets. Thirty food vendors will offer both indulgent and healthy options from crepes, funnel cakes, and regional cuisine, to smoothies and fresh-squeezed lemonade, according to the festival website.

Kid-friendly activities include rides, a petting zoo, face-painting, interactive workshops, street magicians, and more.

Look below to see a map of this year's festival: