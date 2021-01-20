Pedestrian dies from injuries suffered in Airport Blvd crash

Police have identified the person who has died after injuries he suffered in an auto-pedestrian crash on January 9 in East Austin.

The Austin Police Department says 21-year-old Connor Avery Hughes attempted to cross midblock in the 4000 block of Airport Boulevard on January 9 at around 9:21 p.m. when he was hit by the driver of a blue, 2012 Chevrolet Cruze that was traveling northbound.

Hughes was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas where he died on January 11.

Officials say the driver of the Chevrolet Cruze remained on scene and showed no signs of impairment. They say it does not appear excessive speed was a factor and that no charges are expected.

APD says it is still investigating and that anyone with information regarding this case should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-4424. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.