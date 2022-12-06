Pedestrian dies after being hit by a driver in Southeast Austin

Austin police say a pedestrian who was hit by the driver of a pick-up truck has died.

Officers responded to the crash on the E. Ben White service road near Riverside Drive around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 30.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital while the driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

But the pedestrian died on Dec. 2. The pedestrian has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.