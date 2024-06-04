Pedestrian hit, injured by driver on US 183

A pedestrian is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on US 183 Tuesday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS says they responded to the crash around 6:08 a.m. on N. US 183 northbound at Pond Springs.

Medics performed extensive advanced procedures and regained a pulse, but ATCEMS says they lost the pulse again on the way to the hospital. The last update said CPR was in progress again.

ATCEMS asked drivers to avoid the area if possible while first responders worked the wreck.