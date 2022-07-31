Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Round Rock

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in Round Rock.

Round Rock Police Department responded to a wreck involving two vehicles and one pedestrian at the intersection of Louis Henna Blvd and La Frontera Blvd around 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 31.

Police say the pedestrian was struck and killed by one of the involved vehicles. The occupants of the two vehicles sustained minor injuries.

No further information has been released.

