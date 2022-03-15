San Antonio has better tacos than Austin, actor Pedro Pascal says

Actor Pedro Pascal has weighed in on the great San Antonio or Austin taco debate.

Pascal was in Austin for the SXSW premiere of the Nicolas Cage film "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" and while on the red carpet he was asked which city had the better tacos.

"It's San Antonio people. It's San Antonio. If we're talking about tacos. Chile con queso maybe you get that in Austin, but you get a taco in San Antonio por favor," Pascal said. "No, yes, as far as I remember yeah it's San Antonio."

Pascal expressed his love for Austin, but it probably wasn't a surprise he chose San Antonio. He was born in Chile and his family immigrated to the U.S. when he was a baby. He grew up in northern San Antonio and left the area when he was about 12 but he says he still feels "kinda Texan."

Even though "The Mandalorian" and "Game of Thrones" actor has offered up his opinion, we're pretty sure the "taco war" hasn't ended.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Austin or San Antonio? Where did the breakfast taco come from?

The great breakfast ‘taco war' has officially come to an end

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter