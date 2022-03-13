Expand / Collapse search

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, starring Nicolas Cage, premieres at SXSW

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
SXSW
AUSTIN, Texas - Nicholas Cage stars as a fictional version of himself in the action-comedy ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ which premiered at SXSW on March 12.

The film follows a financially unstable Cage as he finds himself accepting money to attend a wealthy fanatic's birthday party. That fanatic is played by Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal. 

Familiar faces join Cage and Pascal in the film, including Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris and Lily Sheen. 

The film's release date is April 10, 2022. 

