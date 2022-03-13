The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, starring Nicolas Cage, premieres at SXSW

Nicholas Cage stars as a fictional version of himself in the action-comedy ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ which premiered at SXSW on March 12.

The film follows a financially unstable Cage as he finds himself accepting money to attend a wealthy fanatic's birthday party. That fanatic is played by Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal.

Familiar faces join Cage and Pascal in the film, including Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris and Lily Sheen.

The film's release date is April 10, 2022.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Advertisement

The Lost City, starring Sandra Bullock, Daniel Radcliffe, premieres at SXSW

Prime Video brings 'Superheroes & Superstars Experience' to SXSW 2022

Apple TV+ to premiere portion of 'WeCrashed' at SXSW 2022

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter