Peloton holding free strength class in Domain NORTHSIDE

Peloton is holding a free event on June 26 near its location in Domain NORTHSIDE.

The in-person fitness event will have people working out in a 30-minute bodyweight strength class that will be streamed on a large LED screen.

Water, a workout mat, and a sweat towel will be provided.

You must RSVP here if you'd like to attend.

Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. and the class starts at 9:30 a.m. It will be followed by a 10-minute cooldown.

Peloton is located at 11701 Domain Boulevard Ste. 164 near Restoration Hardware.

If you have any questions you're asked to reach out to austin@onepeloton.com.