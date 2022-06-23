Peloton holding free strength class in Domain NORTHSIDE
AUSTIN, Texas - Peloton is holding a free event on June 26 near its location in Domain NORTHSIDE.
The in-person fitness event will have people working out in a 30-minute bodyweight strength class that will be streamed on a large LED screen.
Water, a workout mat, and a sweat towel will be provided.
You must RSVP here if you'd like to attend.
Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. and the class starts at 9:30 a.m. It will be followed by a 10-minute cooldown.
Peloton is located at 11701 Domain Boulevard Ste. 164 near Restoration Hardware.
If you have any questions you're asked to reach out to austin@onepeloton.com.