People drop off cards, letters to show support for victims of I-35W pileup

Many people in the Fort Worth community dropped off cards and letters to the city’s Southwest Regional Library to show support for the victims of Thursday's pileup crash on I-35W.

The cards offered not only condolences, but words of encouragement and strength.

Volunteers from the city's rotary club were on hand to help collect and distribute.

"Most of them are just, their prayers are with the families and they're thinking about them and they hope that they know Fort Worth is there for them," Darien George said.

The rotary club will take the cards to families impacted by Thursday’s crash.